BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- US Marshals took a suspect into custody today for allegedly assisting a murder suspect, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Crystal Chevon Logan was charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact of First-Degree Murder. According to deputies, Logan is accused of helping her brother, Alfred Louis Logan Jr., after he allegedly murdered Kedrick Green in November. Crystal Logan is held on a $200,000 bond at the detention center, according to deputies.
Deputies said Alfred Logan Jr. is now being transported back to the Buncombe County Detention Facility, where he will not be eligible for bond.
“This remains an active investigation and anyone who has provided aid or assistance to anyone involved in this crime will face the potential for criminal prosecution,” says Major John Ledford, of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
Previously: Deputies: Buncombe Co. murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals
