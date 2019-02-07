Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, February 1, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say was responsible for burglary and grand larceny dating back to mid January.
According to deputies, Justin S. Coe was responsible for stealing at least one truck and breaking into a residence in Anderson County around Jaunary 18.
The Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division continued investigating at least two incidents where they believed Coe was a possible suspect. According to the sheriff's office statement, a detective was able to recover the stolen truck and gather enough evidence to seek warrants for Coe's arrest.
On January 30, deputies say Coe posted on his social media page insinuating that law enforcement was looking for him and he was "right under their noses." Shortly after the post, Coe made another post where he referenced being "armed n dangerous."
On Friday, Coe was located by Anderson County deputies who say they took him into custody on Liberty Highway near Interstate 85 in Anderson.
During his arrest, deputies say Coe resisted and was subsequently charged with resisting arrest.
Coe is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.