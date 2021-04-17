Hendersonville, SC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says that they arrested two suspects after they robbed a victim and led police on a motor vehicle chase.
Deputies say that the suspects, Peyton Graham and Candice Beattie, robbed an individual using a handgun. The robbery took place in the parking lot at 50 Cross Roads Drive in Mills River.
According to deputies, the victim gave them a description of the suspects and their vehicle as it was seen headed towards Fletcher on Highway 280.
Officers from Fletcher say that they located the vehicle on Airport Road and tried to perform a traffic stop on the individuals. The suspects fled from officers, and a motor vehicle chase followed.
Officers say that the chase continued onto US 25 toward fletcher until the suspect's car collided with another vehicle. The suspects fled on foot, but officers soon caught them.
According to deputies, Peyton Graham was charged with; Armed Robbery, Conspiracy of Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, Flee to Elude Arrest, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Failure to Heed Blue Lights and Siren, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Resist, Delay, Obstruct a Law Enforcement Officer and Failure to Stop for Red Light. His bond was set at $145,850 secured.
According to deputies, Candice Beattie was charged with Conspiracy of Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon and Resist, Delay, Obstruct a Law Enforcement Officer. Her bond was set at $50,300 secured.
