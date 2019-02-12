Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, February 8, deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office say they met with DSS in reference to child abuse and neglect at a home on Mountain Street in Union.
According to deputies, caseworkers with DSS went to meet with the mother of two juveniles, identified as Tabitha Owen.
Deputies say when the caseworker asked Owen to submit to a drug screen, she refused, but allowed the juveniles to be screened. On Monday afternoon, results of the juveniles' drug screens came back, and the youngest tested positive for marijuana.
Deputies say Own admitted she and the children's father, identified as Gregory Scott Good, had smoked marijuana and as a result, both children were put into protective custody and the parents arrested.
Both Owen and Good were taken to the Union County Jail and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
