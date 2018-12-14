Walhalla, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Seneca woman was arrested on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine, which is her second offense, deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office report.
36 year old Amber Carroll was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 3:53 p.m by a deputy from the warrants division.
An arrest warrant for Carroll was obtained by Narcotics Agents from the Sheriff's Office after an undercover operation, made a controlled purchase from Carroll earlier this year.
Carroll was also served two Seneca Magistrates Bench Warrants after being booked into the Detention Center.
At this time, the suspect remains in custody at the Detention Center. Carroll was given a $50,000 surety bond on the Sheriff's Office charge. Carroll will also be made to wear an electronic monitoring device.
