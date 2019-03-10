Deputy seizes $400,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop

Click here for updates on this story
Dover, TN (WTVF) -- More than 30 pounds of marijuana with a street value of approximately $400,000 was seized during a traffic stop in Stewart County this weekend.
Deputy Lee Miller stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest of 27-year-old Stanley Beasley Jr. of Memphis. Along with the marijuana, a significant amount of cash was found in the vehicle as well.
This is estimated to be the largest amount of high grade marijuana that has ever been seized in the county.
Beasley is being held in jail under a $400,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.