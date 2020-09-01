CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Tuesday said a rabid cat in Spartanburg County had exposed at least two people to rabies and a rabid skunk in Pickens County had exposed two pets there.
In Spartanburg County, DHEC said the gray and white female cat was living in the Woodside Lane and Crest Road area of Campobello.
The pet cat was submitted to DHEC's labs for rabies testing and was confirmed to have the disease.
In Pickens County, the skunk was found near Hosta Lane and Turner Hill Road in Easley. The two pets that were exposed are being quarantined as required by
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.