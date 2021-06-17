LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a fox found near Ross Road in Liberty, SC, has tested positive for rabies.
Officials say that one person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. They add that the fox was submitted to their lab for testing on June 15 and was confirmed to have rabies on June 16.
Rabies Program Team Leader, Terri McCollister, said in a press release,
"It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water. Contact your local Environmental Affairs office for further guidance.”
If a pet is found with wounds of unknown origins, please contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Anderson office at (864) 260-5585 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2) after hours and on holidays.
DHEC officials say that it is crucial to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination. They add that it is one of the easiest and most effective ways to prevent the disease.
Contact information for local Environmental Affairs Offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices.
To learn more, please visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.
