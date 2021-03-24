GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greer Station officials said Dine on Trade, presented by Location Lockbox, will return during the month of April to support extended outdoor dining for downtown Greer's restaurants.
Trade Street will close every Friday evening in April to allow the restaurants of Greer Station to offer extended outdoor dining in the street. Live music will also be offered, as well as extended shopping hours for some stores.
The first event on April 2 will feature live music by Brooks Dixon. Street seating will be available between 6 and 10 p.m.
17 restaurants will be participating, including, Abbott’s Frozen Custard, Blue Ridge Brewing Company, Café Mazzitelli, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar, Laurenda's Restaurant & Catering, Los Portales, Plate 108, Sonny's Grill, Stomping Grounds Coffee House & Wine Bar, The Bleu Porch Kitchen & Market, The Mason Jar, The Spinning Jenny, and Cartwright Food Hall vendors including: Empanada Shack, Flying Fox Coffee, Mi Irie on Trade, Mo Mo’s Sushi & More, and White Wine & Butter. You can visit www.GreerStation.com\Dine-on-Trade to learn more about the individual weekly offerings.
“You’ll want to make plans right now for this exciting event” said City of Greer Mayor Rick Danner, in a news release. “I can’t think of a better way to spend a Friday night in April than Dine on Trade! Make plans to join us on Trade Street under the lights and stars. Live music and late shopping hours will round out your evening of food and fun.”
Danner said Dine on Trade had a significant economic impact when it was introduced in October 2020.
