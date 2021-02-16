EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday night, officers with the Easley Police Department responded to a scene of a crash involving a car and train.
According to dispatch, a car got stuck on train tracks near Hagood Street and Dennis Drive in Easley. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it was struck by a train.
Dispatch said no one was injured.
