HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County dispatch confirmed Monday evening that crews are on scene of a fire in Honea Path.
According to dispatch, firefighters and deputies are out at McCoy's Lumber on Shirley Avenue fighting the reported flames.
The Honea Path Fire Department and Anderson County deputies responded.
We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
