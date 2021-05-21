GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies are responding to a disturbance on White Horse Road that left one victim injured on Friday.
Officials say that deputies responded to GT Express Mart on White Horse Road and found that one victim had been struck in the head by the suspect. They say that deputies are currently searching for the suspect in the surrounding area.
This is all of the information that we have at this time, we will continue to update this story as more details are released.
More News: Gov. Cooper issues Executive Order to restart requirements for unemployment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.