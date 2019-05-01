UNION, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Union County deputies are responding to a scene along the South Church Street, dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina.
Details are limited, since the scene is active.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
MORE NEWS
2 dead, 4 injured in North Carolina campus shooting; suspect identified
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.