WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Dispatchers with the Westminster Fire Department said multiple first responders were called to an “emergency situation” at Chau Ram County Park Tuesday evening.
Dispatchers said crews were working to safely get a patient out of the park and transport that person to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
Chau Ram County Park is home to the Chau Ram waterfall.
MORE NEWS - Dad guilty of killing 5 kids faces possible death sentence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.