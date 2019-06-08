SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are looking for a suspect they say fled on foot from a scene related to a stolen car early Saturday morning.
A viewer initially tipped off FOX Carolina after seeing multiple county patrol vehicles on Lone Oak Drive. Dispatchers later confirmed the suspect fled on foot near Valley Falls Road, near Brown Street. The scene deputies were searching at was near USC Upstate.
Details are limited now. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
