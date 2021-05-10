ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday that a suspect pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder for a 2019 shooting death.
Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams say the suspect, Marteise Hines, was sentenced to 300 to 372 months in prison as a result of the plea. Williams adds that the victim's family was consulted and approves of the sentence.
The victim of the shooting was identified as Justin "Marshall" Spry in 2019.We covered this story as the situation developed.
You can read our prior coverage of this story here: Police: 3rd suspect now in custody after man was fatally shot in Asheville | News | foxcarolina.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.