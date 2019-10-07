ENKA, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Schools confirmed Monday that Enka High School was placed on lockdown "out of abundance of caution" after a "student's safety concern" was reported and that nearby Hominy Valley Elementary was also placed on a perimeter lockdown.
Below is the statement the school district sent to parents of Enka students:
We want to inform you that, out of an abundance of caution, our school is currently under lockdown. Our students are safe and classes are continuing on as normally as possible.
This action is being taken as a precaution. A student’s safety concern was reported to administrators. We are working with law enforcement to confirm any and all details concerning this situation.
We will send along any updates as they develop.
Parents of students at Hominy Valley were notified a short time later that the school was on a perimeter lockdown, meaning that no one is allowed to enter or leave the building.
Below is the school district's full statement regarding Hominy Valley:
Hominy Valley Elementary is on a perimeter lockdown right now. This measure is being taken out of an abundance of caution due to the school's close proximity to Enka High. We will let Hominy Valley parents and the media know when the school is back to normal operations.
Please note that a perimeter lockdown means no one is allowed in or out of the building, but classes are continuing on as normal inside HVES.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the sheriff's office for additional information.
No other details were immediately available.
