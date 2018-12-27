(FOX Carolina) – DMX’s time in prison for tax evasion is almost up, according to a TMZ article posted Thursday.
The article states the rapper will be released from Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution on January 27.
The TMZ writers said DMX has been writing songs for a new album while he’s been behind bars and is in talks with Hollywood movie producers about a potential biopic.
You may remember DMX lived in Spartanburg County a few years ago.
He was spotted at area Waffle Houses and was arrested multiple times back in 2013.
A New York judge has heard a DMX rap song before adding his own lyrics to a court proceeding, ordering the rapper imprisoned for a year.
