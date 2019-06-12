TAYLORS, SC (Fox Carolina) - Sitting on their porch, just inches from their front door, one married couple says they don't feel safe.
"No not all because you don't know what's going on," John Notartomaso said. You better keep one hand on the door knob and one hand hidden inside.'
He's not worried about crime, rather living beings they say are causing heartache on the block. John still has blood stains on his pants and bruises on his hands after he said he tried to pull a pitpull off his two year old dog Joey.
"He has a 60/40 percent chance of survival. Joey, my Joey," Pamela Notartomaso said.
They said Joey is now in critical care after a pitbull in the neighborhood got off its leash and attacked. They said it's not the first time since this has happened.
"I'm going through chemo, I have cancer, I'm in my fourth stage, I can’t handle this anymore. I want a Joey's law out there - that these animals, something has to be drastically done about them," Pamela said.
They said they are not ganging up on pitbulls, rather would like to see more training from owners and accountability.
Joey remains in critical care, while Animal Control is investigating.
