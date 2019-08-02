Click here for updates on this story
EDGEWATER, CO (KMGH) -- A retail store belonging to Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman was reportedly burglarized in Edgewater this week.
Edgewater police said they responded to the store on Sheridan Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of damage to the store's front door. Officers weren't able to reach anyone associated with the store at the time.
A representative eventually called police on Thursday evening to report merchandise and other items missing from the store.
The store’s front door was still smashed and boarded up Friday morning.
Celebrity news website The Blast reported that items stolen from the store included some items belonging to Beth Chapman, who died in June after a long battle with cancer.
Duane Chapman tweeted about the incident Thursday night, saying there’s a cash reward for information on whoever is responsible for stealing his late wife’s belongings.
Denver7 has reached out to Chapman’s representatives for more information but we have yet to hear back.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Edgewater police at 303-235-0500.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.