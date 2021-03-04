NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been 51 years since Dolly Parton earned her first Grammy nomination, and this year the national treasure who has won nine Grammys throughout her career is competing for her 50th honor.
Parton’s first Grammy nomination was at the 1970 show for “Just Someone I Used to Know,” a duet with Porter Wagoner. Nine years later she won her first gramophone for “Here You Come Again.”
This year she’s nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for “There Was Jesus,” her collaboration with Christian rock singer Zach Williams.
Parton is the second-most nominated woman in Grammy history, only behind Beyoncé, who has 79 nods.
