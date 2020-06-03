PIGEON FORGE, TN (FOX Carolina) Dollywood fans will be able to return to the famed Tennessee theme park and resort in coming weeks.
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced they'll begin a phased reopening on June 15.
June 15 and 16 will be reserved for season pass-holders. Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa plans to open on June 10.
Though, according to their website, several safety measures will be put in place as the coronavirus remains prevalent in the world.
"The safety and well-being of our guests and employees are our top priorities and guide our decisions," Dollywood said.
These measures include:
- Daily capacity will be limited – Season Passholder Reservations are required and date-based tickets will be available for general admission.
- Face masks or face coverings are required for all visitors ages 3 and up, with some exceptions. Some of the exceptions where masks are not required are while eating, on water park attractions or select coasters at Dollywood. For a full list of exceptions please visit our FAQ Page.
- Temperature screenings will be taken prior to entry.
- Attraction and dining capacities will be limited to allow guests to have more space to move around during their visit.
- Physical distancing measures have been put in place including physically distanced queues, marked barriers and social distancing reminders.
- Additional sanitation measures have been implemented. This includes high touch point areas being cleaned more frequently and providing additional hand sanitizing locations.
For more information on the operation adjustments, click here.
