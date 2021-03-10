Dozens of dead cows believed to be floating in Missouri River

Click here for updates on this story
BISMARCK, North Dakota (Bismarck Tribune) -- Anywhere from 30 to 100 dead cattle were believed to be floating in the Missouri River on Monday, according to state Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman Jennifer Skjod.
It was not immediately clear who owned the cattle that apparently wandered onto the ice and broke through north of Bismarck-Mandan.
The Oliver County Sheriff’s Department didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association didn’t immediately have any details.
