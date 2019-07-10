Click here for updates on this story
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) -- A driver suffered minor injuries after driving through the median and hitting a saguaro, which punctured the car's windshield.
According to Pima County Sheriff's deputy Daniel Jelineo, a black sportscar went through the median near First Ave. and Agave Drive at 9:26 a.m.
Deputies investigated why the wreck occurred. No citations have been issued.
Motorists traveling in the area were advised to use Rudasill and River as alternates.
