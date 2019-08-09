GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gateway Project officials said drivers will find the ramps from both directions of I-385 to I-85 North in a new configuration on Sunday and the ramp from I-85 South to I-385 North will also be moved back next week.
The acceleration lane connecting the I-385 South ramp with the third lane of I-85 Northbound will be shortened three-quarters of a mile from its current position, ending just before the Roper Mountain Road overpass.
The ramp from I-385 North will merge with I-85 North will in-turn end three-quarters of a mile further north towards Pelham Road from its current merge location.
Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, officials said the ramp from I-85 South to I-385 North at Exit 51 will be moved back towards Pelham Rad by about half-a-mile.
Officials ask drivers to use caution through this area and follow all new traffic signs and markings.
MORE NEWS - Greenwood man shares story about his recovery after being hit by drunk driver 16 years ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.