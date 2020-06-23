Click here for updates on this story
Castle Pines, CO (KCNC) -- A car in Castle Pines went over a barrier on Monday and then crashed into a dumpster. Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s office said they suspect the driver was drunk.
It happened near an apartment complex located behind a King Soopers grocery store.
The car and the structure around the dumpster were damaged, and a tree appeared to have been partially knocked over as well.
