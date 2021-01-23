NEW YORK (AP) — Dry January has brought on the desired benefits for many among the millions participating around the world. They're losing quarantine weight, experiencing more clarity and sleeping easier. But a tumultuous year has left others struggling.
Some in lockdown with time on their hands and round-the-clock access to the home liquor cabinet have had a cheat or three.
This year's Dry January came as many people had seen an uptick in their alcohol intake. Addiction treatment experts note that a month of forced sobriety might not have a lasting impact and could lead to binge drinking in February. But others believe the annual show of sobriety can't hurt.
