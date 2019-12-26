Trooper-involved collision in Greenville Co.

Trooper-involved collision in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina)

An off duty trooper was involved in a collision along Poinsett Highway at Skyland Avenue yesterday, deputies report. 

Thursday evening, just after 7 p.m. the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the collision to investigate. Injuries were reported. 

After investigation, deputies charged 29-year-old Brittany Nichole McCall with driving under the influence, child endangerment, and failure to yield to the right of way. 

Deputies say all parties involved, including the three children, were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

