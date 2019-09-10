This image released by Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) shows the operation floor above a cooling pool at Unit 3 of the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Monday, April 15, 2019. The operator TEPCO of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant began removing fuel from the cooling pool at one of three reactors that melted down in the 2011 disaster, a milestone in the decades-long process to decommission the plant. (Tokyo Electric Power Co. via AP)