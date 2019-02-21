Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning shortly before 2 a.m. the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 85 northbound that had all lanes blocked.
The accident happened close to the 52 mile marker right at the Gateway Project interchange.
FOX Carolina traffic reporter Chris Scott says traffic quickly backed up over 3 miles due to the crash.
Around 5:30 a.m. a second accident occurred at the 51 northbound mile marker.
At the time of the accident, troopers say injuries were involved in the crash, but to what extent we don't know at this time.
Traffic was flowing as of 8:15 a.m., as some lanes cleared, but very slowly. According to Chris, traffic is backed up at that time all the way to White Horse Road stretching almost 9 miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.