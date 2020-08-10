EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Easley City Council voted in favor of the sale of Silos the city purchased in 2019 in an effort to continue making progress on the project, and make it available to the public next year.
The Silos were purchased for $80,000 and are still under the ownership of the city. However, for Silos Holdings LLC, the developer hoping to turn the old building into an open-air food and entertainment venue, to move forward with financing the project, they must own it.
Silos Holdings LLC is scheduled to close on a financing agreement for the property on August 14, however it must be pushed back until they are able to take ownership of the property from the city.
Monday's proposed ordinance, which was unanimously approved, established the city would move forward with the sale of the Silos to Silos Holdings, and transfer the lease/purchase agreement to an owner-financed mortgage. The city will have less control of the project after the sale, but said the developers are making sufficient progress on the project.
Their agreement includes a number of progress milestones that need to be met, including the Silos opening to the public by June 30, 2021.
According to state law, two readings must be conducted prior to the sale of a property. The Easley City Council plans to call a meeting for next Tuesday to discuss further.
A resolution also on Monday's agenda concerned the Silos project, specifically focused on a developer's proposed changes to Folger Avenue to expand access to the Silos and Doodle Trail.
If given the right-of-way by City Council to make improvements, the developer believes more creative adjustments can be made without having to go through the South Carolina Department of Transportation, who owns the Folgers Avenue property.
The council said the developer has mentioned wanting to paint unique crosswalks, similar to those found on the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
A unanimous vote was made in favor of the resolution.
