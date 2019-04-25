10 elementary school students were shot by someone with a BB or pellet gun

Police have identified a suspect in connection with an incident in which 10 Atlanta-area elementary school students were hit by projectiles from a BB or pellet gun that appeared to have been shot from off campus.
The students from Wynbrooke Elementary Theme School in Stone Mountain, Georgia, were taken to a hospital Thursday where they were treated or picked up by their parents, the DeKalb County School District said in a statement. All the students' injuries were non-life-threatening.
"The shots appear to have come from a position away from the school grounds," the statement said. CNN affiliate WSB reported someone from a wooded area shot at the playground.
Friday, DeKalb County School District police identified a suspect and executed a search warrant at the person's residence, the department said in a statement, and "retrieved the allegedly involved pellet gun."
The investigation remains ongoing.
"There was never a threat of anyone getting into the school building," the school district said Thursday, "and the remaining students were not injured."
"The health and safety of our students is, and always will be, the number one priority at The DeKalb County School District," it added.
CNN's Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.
