FILE - Clemson co-offensive ordinator Tony Elliott speaks during media day for the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans, in this Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, file photo. Clemson's Tony Elliott has joined college football's club of $2 million assistants. The school's board of trustees approved a $300,000 raise for the team's offensive coordinator, bumping up his total compensation to $2 million. Along with defensive coordinator Brent Venables, at $2.4 million a year, the Tigers are the only program in college football with both coordinators making that much, according to USA Today's database of assistant salaries. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(AP) - Clemson's Tony Elliott is joining college football's club of $2 million assistants.

The school's board of trustees has approved a raise of $300,000 for the Tigers offensive coordinator, bumping his total compensation to $2 million.

When the raise takes effect at the start of the next fiscal year on July 1, it will give Clemson something no other college has — two assistant coaches making $2 million or more a year. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables earns $2.4 million a season.

The panel also voted for a raise for quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and a $300,000-a-year contract for new running backs coach CJ Spiller.

