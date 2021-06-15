Racial Injustice Trump Photo Op

FILE - In this June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump walks past police in Lafayette Park after visiting outside St. John's Church across from the White House in Washington. An internal investigation has determined that the decision to clear racial justice protestors from an area in front of the White House last summer was not influenced by then-President Donald Trump’s plans for a photo opportunity at that spot. The report released Wednesday by the Department of Interior’s Inspector General concludes that the protestors were cleared by U.S. Park Police on June 1 of last year so new fencing could be installed. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released emails show President Donald Trump and his allies pressured the Justice Department to investigate unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election in the last weeks of his term, despite his former attorney general pointedly stating there was no evidence of widespread fraud. The emails were released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee.

The emails from the Justice Department show the extent to which Trump, his White House chief of staff and other allies pressured then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to join in the Trump campaign's failing efforts to challenge the result of the election he lost to Joe Biden, including suggesting filing a brief with the Supreme Court.

