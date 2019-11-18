Click here for updates on this story
AKRON, OH (WEWS) -- The Akron Police Department is investigating a robbery and homicide that occurred Friday evening at a business on Arlington Street.
Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Arlington Street.
Once on scene, officers learned that two employees were working inside the Royal Beauty Supply Store when two masked men entered the store with guns and attempted to rob them, according to police.
During the attempted robbery, one of the employees pulled out his gun and shot one of the masked men, killing him. The second masked man then fled the scene, police said.
Police do not have a detailed description of the second masked man.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call police at 330-375-2490.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.