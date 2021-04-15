Police Shooting Minnesota

A demonstrator is shot with less-than-lethal marking rounds and tear gas during a standoff with police during a protest decrying the shooting death of Daunte Wright, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A white former Minnesota police officer faces her first court appearance in the traffic-stop shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright that has engulfed a small Minneapolis suburb in four straight days of bitter conflict between protesters and police. Kim Potter, who quit her job on the Brooklyn Center force two days after Wright’s death, is expected to appear via Zoom on Thursday afternoon. She was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in what her chief said appeared to be a case of confusing her Taser with her handgun. She was arrested Wednesday and later freed after posting a $100,000 bond. Wright’s death came as the broader Minneapolis area nervously awaits the outcome of the trial for Derek Chauvin, the first of four officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

