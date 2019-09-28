Ex-postal worker stole gift cards from the mail

Click here for updates on this story
Plymouth (Hartford Business Journal) -- A former worker in the Plymouth post office has admitted pilfering gift cards from the mail, authorities say.
Careema Lewis, 33, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty in Bridgeport federal court to theft of mail by a postal employee, the Connecticut U.S. Attorney's Office said.
According to investigators, between Sept. 2018 and Jan. 2019, while Lewis was a postal worker, she stole numerous pieces of mail, specifically, greeting cards that contained gift cards or other items of value.
When confronted by investigators in January, Lewis admitted that she stole “between 20 and 50” gift cards from the mail. Lewis also surrendered approximately 10 gift cards that she had stolen from greeting cards, and approximately 17 pieces of stolen mail that she had in her vehicle and her purse.
Lewis faces a maximum 5-year prison term when she is sentenced at a later date, authorities said.
