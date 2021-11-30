Capitol Breach Contempt

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House, Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Meadows, Donald Trump's former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and providing some documents, putting off for now the panel's threat to hold him in contempt, the committee's chairman said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) --  Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and providing some documents, the panel says.

That puts off for now the committee's threat to hold him in contempt. Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said the committee "will continue to assess" Meadows' compliance after he gives a deposition, which is expected soon.

The agreement comes after two months of negotiations between Meadows and the committee and after the Justice Department indicted longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon for defying his subpoena.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (AP). All Rights Reserved.

