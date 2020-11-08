The Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of his native Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. EST.
The AP called the race for Biden, who held a 34,243-vote lead after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up.
Biden held a .51 percentage point margin over Trump late Saturday morning. Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic when the margin between two candidates in a statewide race is less than 0.5 percentage points.
Biden's lead over Trump was on track to stay outside of that margin.
