An explosion rocked parts of an Illinois town Friday night, leaving four people injured and three others unaccounted for, authorities said.
The blast happened at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan, about 40 miles north of Chicago, police said. The company describes itself as a manufacturer of specialty silicone chemicals.
The "catastrophic explosion" hit around 9:30 p.m. local time, said Cmdr. Joe Florip, a Waukegan police spokesman.
Three employees are unaccounted for, Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi said.
Florip said he would "categorize this as a massive explosion."
"Many neighboring properties are going to have damage," he said.
The fire has been extinguished, and hazardous materials technicians and other teams are on the scene and focusing on a search effort at this point, Lenzi said. No cause for the explosion has been determined, and the Illinois state fire marshal will assist with an investigation, he said.
Florip said the plant was open at the time of the explosion -- and multiple employees came out. Four people, all employees, were transported to area hospitals with moderate to serious injuries, officials said.
Estimated damage to top $1 million
The damage from the explosion is estimated to be more than $1 million, Lenzi said in a statement. It damaged at least five other buildings in the area.
"Fire, police, and paramedic personnel are working diligently at this scene," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. "Please stay out of the area and let the first responders work."
The office tweeted earlier it was aware of "a very loud explosion sound" and "ground shaking."
"While we have not been notified of any specific danger, it is recommended that local residents stay inside with windows closed with heat/air systems off at this time," Illinois state Rep. Joyce Mason said on Facebook.
Authorities later said they do not believe there is cause for concern about air quality or a need to shelter in place.
