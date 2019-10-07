Extreme measures being considered to protect whistleblower identity if they talk to Congress

he US Capitol Building is pictured at dusk in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2011. Spurred on by President Barack Obama, US lawmakers set the stage late Friday for a frantic beat-the-clock weekend effort to avert a catastrophic debt default sure to rattle the world economy. In a grim warning of what may come if there is no breakthrough by Tuesday's deadline, US markets tumbled for a fifth straight day -- a month of gains wiped out in a week of losses due to poor US growth and the political stalemate.