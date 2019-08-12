FAA is investigating after a pilot on a medical flight is alleged to have fallen asleep while transporting patient

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a pilot allegedly fell asleep at the controls while transporting a patient on a Boston MedFlight in June, the agency said.
The helicopter was flying from Martha's Vineyard to a Boston hospital on June 24, FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said.
The pilot overflew the designated helipad while transporting the patient, Boston MedFlight CEO Maura Hughes said in a statement.
No one was injured during the incident and the transport was successfully completed, Hughes said.
Hughes said fatigue played a role in the incident but the medical transport company is now working with a safety consultant to review policies and procedures.
"Throughout our 34-year history as a nonprofit organization providing critical care medical transport to over 75,000 patients in need, the safety of our patients and crews has always been our highest priority," Hughes said in a statement.
CNN has not determined whether the pilot involved is still employed or faces any legal implications because of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.