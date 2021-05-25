WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet next month in Geneva. It's a face-to-face encounter that the White House hopes will help bring some predictability to a fraught relationship that’s only worsened in the first months of the Democratic administration. The June 16 summit is being tacked on to the end of Biden’s first international trip as president: He’ll also visit Britain for a meeting of Group of Seven world leaders and attend a NATO summit in Brussels. The agenda is expected to include discussion of Russian action in neighboring Ukraine, this week’s forced diversion of a Lithuania-bound flight by Russian-ally Belarus, efforts by both nations to stem the coronavirus pandemic and more.
