MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it is working on a version of its Instagram app for kids under 13, who are technically not allowed to use the app in its current form due to federal privacy regulations.
The company confirmed an earlier report by Buzzfeed News on Friday, saying it is "exploring a parent-controlled experience" on Instagram.
Facebook launched the Messenger Kids app in 2017, pitching it as a way for children to chat with family and friends approved by parents.
While Facebook said it was something parents wanted, many child development experts urged the company to pull it, saying kids don't need to be on social media.
