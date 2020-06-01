George Floyd is remembered as a 'gentle giant' by his family and friends

Floyd, 46, died in the city he moved to for a better life, his last moments caught on video.

Minneapolis (AP) - The family of George Floyd says an independent autopsy has found that he died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure on his back and neck.

Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs at the time, died a week ago after a white Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes.The officer ignored bystander shouts to get off him and Floyd's cries that he couldn't breathe.

The family's autopsy differs from the official autopsy as described in a criminal complaint against the officer. That autopsy said the effects of restraint contributed to Floyd's death, but it ruled out asphyxiation or strangulation. 

