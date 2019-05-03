Family demands answers after mix up at cemetery loses loved one

Click here for updates on this story
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) -- A local family says it's heartbroken after finding out the grave they’ve been visiting for years is not their loved one's.
Last month, they discovered the headstone was moved, and right now neither they nor the cemetery, know where the body is buried.
The family of George E. Johnson says this news is just like losing him all over again.
And it turns out it’s not the first time Hamden Plains Cemetery has had problems like this.
“When I went out, I noticed that his stone was moved,” said Michaela Frasier.
Now, there are two fresh mounds of dirt to go with it after the Hamden Plains Cemetery unearthed two vaults while trying to figure out just where Johnson is buried.
Last month, Michaela Frasier discovered her uncle’s headstone was moved, and now they and the cemetery aren’t sure where he’s buried.
The family says learning his final resting place is not the spot they’ve been coming to, brings back all the pain they felt 13 years ago after he accidentally shot himself.
“You’re speaking memories, thoughts, happiness, laughing, cracking up, during memorial days, going to see him and realize, I’m talking to somebody else,” Frasier said.
Unfortunately, there have been problems here in the past.
In 2008, then state Attorney General Richard Blumenthal sued the former cemetery operator for a number of issues, including failing to mark graves.
The town stepped in 2010 after it got complaints from families about not finding loved ones.
U.S. cemetery services took over saying it’s been trying to clean up the lack of paperwork and the lousy record keeping it inherited.
It tells us they’ve already unearthed two vaults, and Johnson wasn’t there.
Channel 3 was told the cemetery is looking at possibly 3 or 4 more vaults to unearth, with plans to do it one at a time, starting next week, in order to disturb as little as possible.
A spokesperson tells Eyewitness News, “We’re doing the best we can, unfortunately it’s a long process and we’re trying to make it as painless as we can for the families.”
“I hope that they get it fixed by next week, but I’ll never forgive them because it still brought pain to my family,” Frasier said.
The cemetery said it will unearth another vault next week.
They and the family are hoping to resolve this as soon as possible.
