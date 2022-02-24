GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of Alexis Ware is once again calling on the FBI to get involved in her missing persons case.

"We all want Alexis to come home, and we ain't gonna stop until she comes home," said Alexis Ware's Friend Shervai Durham.

It's been more than three weeks since the mother of two was last seen at a 7-Eleven on Hwy. 29 in Anderson County.

"One thing I know for sure, she would never leave her children this long," said Durham.

While her car has since been found in McCormick County, there are still no signs of Alexis.

"We've had a lot of sleepless nights. It's been a lot of us crying, it's been a lot of us not eating," explained Durham.

In front of the new federal courthouse in downtown Greenville on Thursday, family, friends, and community activists made their message clear to the FBI.

"We're not going to keep begging for them to get involved. Today we're standing unified demanding they get involved," said Community Activist Bruce Wilson.

The case is currently being investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Ware's family says they met with the sheriff's office this week to talk about the resources dedicated to this case.

At one point, the family was leading searches for Alexis themselves.

Last week, the FBI said in a statement to FOX Carolina,

"The FBI is prepared to assist if we receive a request from our partners. However, our law enforcement partners have the resources and specialized skills they need to investigate this matter and do not involve the FBI unless they develop information to suggest a violation of federal law.”

FOX Carolina reached back out to the FBI on Thursday, but they say they have no additional comments to make at this time.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office asks that anybody with any information on Alexis' whereabouts to call 864-260-4405.