GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - For more than 40 years, Camp Joy has been in session.

Coordinated by Christian Education Ministries out of Greenville, the camp for those with special needs has grown to have nine different week-long sessions across four states, soon to be five.

"What makes us special and unique is the fact that we do one-on-one experiences. So a camper with a special need can come to camp and experience camp just like any other person that wanted to come to camp," said Christian Education Ministries Executive Director Brent Turner.

For half of those 40 years, Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife Barbara were mainstays at one of the camp's sites in Flat Rock, NC.

Every year for a week Robert served as the camp doctor and Barbara taught Bible, while most of the rest of the family also helped out at Camp Joy over the years.

The impact of their loss stretches from York County all the way to the Upstate.

"I think we're all shocked, but we also know the Lesslie's faith and because of that we can stand strong," said Turner.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Lesslie, Alexander, and Kulbok families asked for any memorials or gifts to be sent to Camp Joy North Carolina.

Turner says all donations help pay for campers and counselors to attend the camp.

"The impact that Camp Joy has on people, the Lesslie's understood that. Lives being changed how it impacted them, it impacted those around them. It impacted campers, the counselors," he explained.

Monetary donations to Camp Joy North Carolina can be mailed to 918 South Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29607 or you can donate through their website if you click here.