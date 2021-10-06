EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of Trey Price, still looking for answers after he was killed in his Easley home in May.

"Not only was he my son but we worked together, we coached his kids together," said Trey's Father Dale Price.

Not a day goes by where Dale is not reminded of his son Trey.

"It's just an empty feeling inside," he added.

On May 10, 2021, Trey was taken from this world when he was shot to death at his home while his two kids, ages 5 and 8, were also in the house.

"He was just a loveable guy. I mean he was a big presence and there were very few people that didn't love Trey," said Trey's Stepmom Robin Price.

As five months since his murder approaches, still nobody has been arrested.

Trey Price's family is pleading for anyone who knows what happened to come forward.

"It's very frustrating. I assume, I guess I watch a little too much TV where they solve things easily but this to me I don't think this is going to be solved. They have nothing to go on until someone steps forward," said Dale.

FOX Carolina reached out to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office to find out where they are in this investigation.

A Captain in the Sheriff's Office says there is not a specific person of interest they are ready to release, but they have investigated and interviewed what they call a significant number of people.

They have also not been able to track down an orange-colored minivan, which they believe has a connection to the case.

Family, friends, and two young children learning to live without Trey but hoping to get justice.

"We just are pleading, for if nothing but for the children to have closure," said Robin.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information leading to an arrest and conviction for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pickens County Sheriff's Office at (864) 898-5500.