Dr. Anthony Fauci (L) director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak from the press briefing room with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force April 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. After announcing yesterday that COVID-19 could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans, the Trump administration is also contending with the economic effects of the outbreak as the stock market continues to fall, businesses remain closed, and companies lay off and furlough employees.